HURLEY-Edmund “Bruce” Ruffner of Hurley, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home. Born in Brooklyn, a son of the late Edmund and Elizabeth Ruffner. Bruce was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, having served during the Vietnam War. He worked for Wiedy Furniture Center in Kingston for over 50 years. Bruce enjoyed fishing and tailoring fur coats. Bruce is survived by three children, Mark Ruffner of Florida, Kelly Jo O’Brien of Kingston and Sean Nestler and his wife Blair of Red Hook. A sister, Sally Leiter and her husband Robert of Aiken, S.C. and a granddaughter, Marissa O'Brien also survive. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his grandson, Jonathan Bruce O'Brien. Bruce will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., Kingston on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral Service and interment will be privately held. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Bruce. Online condolences may be left for the family of Bruce by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edmund-bruce-ruffner
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 29, 2019
