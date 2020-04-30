LAKE KATRINE- Edna Cole, 79, formerly of Big Indian died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Ten Broeck Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born March 15, 1941, she is the daughter of the late Claude and Etta May (Jones) Ashley. A homemaker, Edna enjoyed to crochet and doing puzzles. She also loved her grandchildren very much and enjoyed the company of her cats over the years. Surviving is her son, Dale Cole and his wife Susan of Big Indian; two grandchildren, Ciara Blanchard and Megan Cole; as well as three great-grandchildren. Edna's sister, Joyce Dent, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. Siblings: Fred, Lynn, John, Millicent Fichtner, Grace McNeed, and Betty Jane Platt died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Burial was privately held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mt. Tremper. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edna-cole
Published in the Daily Freeman from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.