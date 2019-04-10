|
Edna H. Atkins KINGSTON- Edna H. Atkins, 92, passed to meet the lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at ArchCare at Ferncliff in Rhinebeck. She was born July 1, 1926 in Grottoes, Va., the daughter of the late Marvin and Mildred (Dehn) Harris. She was married to her husband of 67 years, the late, Albert H. Atkins, who passed away in 2015. Edna worked for many years as an accountant and office manager for DeWitt Cadillac, Gem Cadillac, and Albany Avenue Garage in Kingston as well as other auto dealers. Edna had strong faith and dedicated her life to the church. She was a former member of Fair Street Reformed Church and Old Dutch Reformed Church where she sang in the church choirs. Edna leaves her devoted son, Robert Atkins; her son-in-law, George Nichols; her grandsons, Gregory and Jesse Atkins; two great-grandchildren, Samara and Jessalia; as well as two nieces. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her daughter, Regina Nichols. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where family and friends may visit on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. A tribute for Edna can be found at www.KeyserFuneralSer vice.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 11, 2019