Edna Helmrich NEW PALTZ-Edna Helmrich, 92, on Aug. 29, 2019 at Woodland Pond at New Paltz. Born in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late Harry and Celia Steigman. Edna is survived by her two children, Joel Helmrich and his wife Barbara of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Susan Helmrich and her husband Richard Levine of Berkeley, Calif., three grandchildren, Joshua Helmrich and his wife Stephanie Cohen, David Levine and Alyssa Levine. In addition to her parents, Edna was predeceased by her granddaughter, Rachel Helmrich. She was married to William Helmrich (her Billsy) for 65 years. They were married in N.Y.C. on June 18, 1950 and were together until Bill’s death in 2015. Together they shared a full and active life at Ahavath Israel, Wiltwyck Country Club, playing bridge, traveling and spending time with their families in Pa. and Calif. Edna was always the ultimate volunteer with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, JCC, Hadassah, B’nai Brith and Weight Watchers. She worked as a Geriatric Social Worker at the Ulster County Dept. of Social Services for over 20 years. Edna was truly a remarkable woman and loved by all who knew her. A Celebration of Edna’s life will take place on October 20th at 11 a.m. at Wiltwyck Country Club in Kingston. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Swim Across America, c/o Anthony Ducomb, 1684 8th Ave, San Francisco, Calif. 94122 (www.swimacrossamerica.org/goto/susanhelmrich2019) or Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children,201 North Bellefield Ave, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15213. (www.wpsbc.org) Online condolences may be left for the family of Edna by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 1, 2019