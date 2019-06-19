|
Edna L. Hoyt Mt. TREMPER- Edna L. Hoyt, 100, of Rt. 28 died peacefully surrounded by her family at her residence. She was born Oct. 11, 1918, in Woodbridge, N.J., daughter of the late Nels and Anna Greiner Lauritzen. She majored in English and commercial art at New Jersey Women’s College, which later merged with its affiliate, Rutgers University. Edna has had years and years of community service in the Town of Shandaken, with a broad smile on her face, and a twinkle in her eyes. She and her late husband Lindsay were instrumental in helping to organize the Onteora Central School District. She was a past school board member, and active with the PTA, having been recognized with the Jenkin’s Award. Edna also worked with the Headstart Program, often having food and clothing shipments to her home for distribution to families in need. She has supported, volunteered as a board member, and performed with the Shandaken Theatrical Society in such shows as My Fair Lady and played a munchkin in the Wizard of Oz. Edna was a member, past secretary, and past president of the Phoenicia Rotary Club, when women were first being welcomed to membership. She served as a board member with the SHARP Committee, assisting low-income families with grants and loans. In addition to the myriad of community activities, Edna worked in the Mt. Tremper Post Office, and later was the Postmistress in Pine Hill. Her effusive personality and extroverted nature made the post office the center of activity. Five years after retiring from the post office at age 74, Edna won a seat on the Shandaken Town Board. She was re-elected as councilwoman at 83, serving for eight years. In her spare time, Edna was a skilled artisan, who lovingly crafted exquisite porcelain dolls. Each doll, had their own unique personalities and clothing outfits. She had a keen eye for details, which helped her create beautiful paintings and ceramics. Edna welcomed all the neighborhood kids. With all of this going on, Edna’s home and property were a magnet for local children when the family laid-out a baseball diamond and football field. There was always room for one-more friend at the dinner table! Surviving are her daughters, Jan Hoyt and Dorian and her husband Steven; sons: Lindsay Jr. (Jody) and his wife Sita Anderson, Jon and his companion Margaret Bryngelson, and Vlad and his companion Verena Offermann; six grandchildren: Kari, Carlton, Evan, Byron, Kristian, and Lindsay Lee; nephews locally, Jason and Mark Hoyt; several nieces and nephews; and a half-brother, Nels Lauritzen of New Jersey. She was predeceased by her husband Lindsay Riseley Hoyt, and siblings: Lorraine Hoyt and Worth Lauritzen. A service to celebrate the life of Edna will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main Street, Phoenicia. Burial will be in the family plot at the Hudler Cemetery Rt. 28 Mt. Tremper. Friends will be received on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home You may share a special memory on Edna’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 20, 2019