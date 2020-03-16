|
|
KINGSTON- Edna Mae Hulsair, 91, of Kingston died Monday, March 16, 2020. Born Aug. 15, 1928 in Yonkers, N.Y., to Raymond and Elizabeth (Collins) Hulsair.Edna graduated from White Plains High School in June of 1945. She was employed by and retired from New York Telephone Company in 1981. She loved and enjoyed knitting, sewing, crafts, shopping, vacationing by both land and sea and clowning. Edna was always cared about the welfare and well-being of others. She was kind, generous and good natured, always ready to help. A loving daughter, sister, and aunt. Edna loved playing cards and board games. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of American where she played Yo Yo the Clown at events. Surviving is her sister, Eleanor Leidig; nieces, Winifred Hulsair, Elizabeth Hulsair, Patricia Cook, Margaret Hart; and "almost niece," Ellen Cooney. Many great nieces and nephews also survive. nHer brother, Raymond Hulsair died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral procession will form 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church. Burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Yonkers. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edna-mae-hulsair
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2020