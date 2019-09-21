|
DE WITT, IOWA-Edra Marie Banks, 93, of DeWitt, Iowa, entered eternal rest Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.She was born May 5, 1926 in Prattsville, Ark., the middle child of six to the late Jessie Bailey Spencer and Hazel (Holiman) Spencer.Edra Marie Spencer was united in marriage to Earl Richard Banks, of Kingston, N.Y., May 7, 1943 in Little Rock, Ark. They were blessed with five children, Carol Sowders, Richard Banks, Barbara Brock, Robin Banks, and Earl R. Banks. Along with raising their children, they moved to DeWitt in June of 1967. Edra began her career as a nurse's aide at Dewitt Community Hospital, where her husband, Earl, was the Hospital Administrator. They both retired in 1979 and moved to Springfield, Miss. Her husband, Earl preceded her in death March 29, 1992.When her health began to deteriorate, Edra moved back to DeWitt in Feb. of 2016 to reside with her daughter, Barb. She was able to spend the last few years fishing, gardening, spending time with all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edra was a very strong and independent mother. She always had a beautiful smile on her face and was not afraid to give her opinion on issues. She enjoyed old country western music, playing cards, gardening and canning, going on cruises and ordering from QVC.Surviving are her children, Richard (Nancy) Banks of Longwood, Fla., Barbara (Bruce) Brock of DeWitt, Robin (Clae) Banks of Tampa, Fla. and Earl R.(Anne Marie) Banks of Olathe, Kan.; grandchildren, Sandy (Marty) Bigelow of Jonesville, Mich., Cheryl (Randy) Rushton of West Jordan, Utah, Debbie (Greg) Gonzales of Sebastopol, Calif., Diane Wadkins of Garland, Texas. Christopher (Misty) Sowders of Mesquite, Texas, Jeffrey (Claire) Banks of Fairbanks, Alaska, Rebecca Banks of DeRidder, Louisiana, Jeremy Tack and Jamie Tack of Dewitt, twins, Joey (Jhasta) Tack of Sacramento, California, and Jesse Tack , Cincinnati, Ohio, Brandon (Kari) Brock of Camp Point, Ill., Jennifer Banks of Clayton, N.C., Earl R. (Amanda) Banks of Gardner, Kan. and Melinda Brown of Spring Hill, Kan. 26 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; eight nieces, Diana Thompson, Wellington, Fla., Pat Caughlin of Fort Morgan, Colo., Shirley Lowe of Littleton, Colo., Rosalea Beasley of Lake Jackson, Texas, Cindy Wadyka, Chris Kloc of Texas; Pat Logan, Texas; Janet Gonzales, Texas; Becky Massie and two nephews; Michael Massie of Texas and Barry Wayne Spencer of Springfield, Mo.Also preceding Edra in death was a daughter, Carol on Dec. 10, 2012, and siblings, Emma Noreace Kaschke of Littleton, Colo., Milton Spencer of Prattsville, Ark., Noma Lee Schmidt of Houston, Texas, Billy Spencer of Springfield, Miss., and Georgioetta Massie of Lufkin, Texas.Local funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 28th from 9 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery http://www.lastingmemories.com/edra-marie-banks
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 22, 2019