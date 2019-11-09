|
ACCORD- Edward A. Kelder, 64, of Accord died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, in Kinston.He was born in Kingston on Aug. 8, 1955; a son of the late Edward G. and Marjorie Davis Kelder. He was a lifelong area resident and had been employed as a supervisor for the NYS Department of Transportation until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of the Stone Ridge Fire Department and had been a former member of the Accord and Kripplebush Fire Departments. A family statement by his wife reads - You are a beautiful man. My Eddie Weddie. My moose. Uncle Ed to so many. You leave behind your sister Sandra and brother-in-law Ronald Roosa. Your nieces and nephews, Jill McLean, Bradley McLean, Bryan McLean, John Roosa, Esther Roosa, Rich Roosa, Laurel Roosa, Sarah Roosa, Ryen Roosa, Andrew White, Rachael White, Lucy White, Matthew Goodnow, Michael Goodnow, and so many friends who loved you very much. Your kindness and your love are your strengths to so many. Your laughter touched us all. You loved your Fire Companies ever since you were a child. You loved NASCAR, NASCAR Parties, ice fishing, golf, World Series Little League Baseball, and all your friends and colleagues. I miss you and will always love you. Your loving wife of 31 almost 32 years, Martha.Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m. following visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service. Cremation will be held privately.The family suggests memorial donations to the Stone Ridge Fire Department, 525 Cottekill Road, Stone Ridge, N.Y., 12484. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-a-kelder
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019