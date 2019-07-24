|
|
Edward A. Zeboris HURLEY- Edward A. “Zeke” Zeboris, 81, of Walton Lane, Hurley died peacefully at home on Friday, July 5, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Binghamton, N.Y., on March 14, 1938; a son of the late Frank and Agnes (Birnaus) Zeboris. After graduation from Binghamton Central High School in 1957, he joined the U.S. Marines, being honorably discharged in 1960. He joined the New York State Police in 1962, and served in troops in upstate New York and the Thruway Authority, having finally served from the Hurley Barracks, where he retired in 1985. During his 23 year career, he served as a trooper and then investigator with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the assignment he enjoyed the most. Following his retirement from the state police, Ed was employed for over 17 years (1985-2002) as a supervisor with the U.S. Postal Service, assigned at Central Post Office on Cornell St., Kingston, N.Y. He was a member of Morgan Hill Gun Club, Mid Hudson Wine Society, Kingston Maennerchor-Damenchor, the Hurley VFW, the Marine Corps League and the NRA. A patient man, Ed always enjoyed a good cigar and German Brandy with his many friends, and long rides. In his youth he was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He is survived by wife of 30 years, Julia C. (Dennison) Zeboris; one son, Nicholas F. Zeboris of Cottekill, N.Y.; one granddaughter, Nicole A. Zeboris of Kerhonkson, N.Y.; and one sister, Mary Ann (Daryl) Lee of Maine, N.Y. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He will be lovingly missed by his cat, Lucky and canine, Ziggy. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by former wife, Ann E. (Walton) Zeboris; one brother, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Zeboris; and one sister, Jean Zeboris. Cremation was held at Wiltwyck Crematory. Ed’s family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, with a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. officiated by The Rev. Charles Stickley. Military honors by Joyce-Schirick VFW Post 1386 will follow at the Town of Esopus American Legion Post 1298 Veterans Memorial, 284 Broadway, Ulster Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Ed’s memory to: Hurley Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 181, Hurley, N.Y., 12443
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 28, 2019