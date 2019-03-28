|
|
Edward C. “Eddie” Higgins KINGSTON- Edward C. “Eddie” Higgins, 83, of Kingston, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital, surrounded by family. Born Dec. 4, 1935 in Caltra, Ballinasloe, County Galway, Ireland, he was the ninth of 13 children born to Hugh and Eileen Higgins. Eddie was a devoted father and friend to many. Surviving him are his children, Kevin, Brendan (Kristina), Renee Murray (John), Eamon (Mary), Paul, and Beth Higgins-Courtney (Mary). Eddie is also survived by Mary Bridget Higgins, the mother of his children; his daughter-in-law, Aleta (widow of his pre-deceased son, Joseph); his grandchildren, Aidan, Rebekka, Sarah, Declan, Joseph, Kian, Neave, Hannah, and Amelia. Several siblings and many adoring nieces and nephews in the U.S., UK, and Ireland also survive. Eddie loved to join in local soccer games, and for many years he coached youth soccer in Kingston. He was an avid Irish set dancer, often traveling throughout the Northeast to “Irish weekends.” He had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed a good laugh, was a bit of a prankster, and always had a riddle or brain-teaser to share. Eddie loved to golf and had an unconventional swing that often made others question the reliability of their own eyesight. Eddie came to the U.S. in the late-50s, while en route to Australia. He stayed on in the Hudson Valley and worked at IBM in Kingston for 37 years until his retirement in 1992. Never one to sit still, Eddie then got his real-estate license and worked for many years with Win Morrison Realty. Eddie honored his adopted homeland by proudly serving in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve. Please join us in celebrating Eddie’s life at the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. A service will also be held on at the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home on Sunday 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation- 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, Fla., 33131 and the UC Veterans Administration Emergency Fund- 5 Development Court Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 30, 2019