UTICA, N.Y.- Edward Carl Gille, Jr., 90, of Utica, formerly of Kingston, passed away on Nov. 4, 2019 at the Faxton St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica.He was the son of the late Julia and Edward C. Gille, Sr., and the loving husband of Beatrice Gardiner Gille whom he married Sept. 25, 1955 at the Church of the Comforter in Kingston. Bea died on April 19, 2015.He was a graduate of Kingston High School and served in New York State Army National Guard, 156th Field Artillery, for 10 years. He had been employed by IBM Kingston from 1955 to 1990 when he retired.He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and a member of Kingston Lodge #10 F&AM, serving as Master in 1976. He was Grand Representative to Manitoba Canada from 1991-1993 and attended the lodges in Utica. He was a member of Wiltwyck Chapter #155 OES. He enjoyed photography and was a former member of the Kingston Camera Club. He enjoyed basketball and football.Ed’s family includes his niece, Patricia Murray and her husband Bernard; a nephew, Michael Smith; a grand-nephew, Austin B. Murray; step brothers, John, George, and Charles Grunewald; half-brothers, Frank and Donald Gille; and in-laws, Geraldine and Austin Cullen and Shirley J. and Paul “Jake” Smith.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, the family will receive their friends on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. The service will be at 3 p.m. Burial in Wiltwyck Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at 72 Spring St. Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or the Masonic Care Community at 2150 Bleecker St. Utica, N.Y., 13501.A tribute for Ed may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-carl-gille-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 9, 2019