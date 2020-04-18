|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Edward (Eamon) Doran, 89, of Robin Lane, Town of Ulster, passed away at Golden Hill Nursing Home in Kingston, N.Y., on April 16, 2020. Born at his parent’s house in Castlewellan, Co. Down, Ireland, on Jan. 21, 1931. He was the son of the late Edward and Catherine (Garland) Doran. After working as a merchant marine and bricklayer in Liverpool, England, he immigrated to America in 1954. In 1962, he began the three-year project of building the family home in Peekskill, N.Y. He then commuted to New York City until his retirement from the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1, NY in 1994. Upon retirement he settled in the town of Ulster, relocating to be closer to family. Eamon was a great gardener and master of many projects. He was predeceased by his wife, Brigid (Rogan) Doran of 55 years. Eamon is survived by his children, Mary (Sean) Flood, Edward (Patricia) Doran, Patrick Doran, and Clare (David) McNally, and his grandchildren, Julia Doran, Kathleen (Tom) Moreau, Cara Doran, and Brendan Flood. Also survived by his brothers, Anthony and Vincent of Co. Down, Ireland, and sisters, Angela Brady of Co. Laois, Ireland, and Nula McLaughlin of Florida. He is predeceased by his brothers Malachy, Sean, Kevin, Brian, Desmond, and Patrick. The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Hill Nursing Home. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com. Funeral services will be held privately due to the current virus pandemic. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Irish Cultural Center Hudson Valley, P.O. Box 1235, Kingston, N.Y., 12402. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-doran
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020