Edward J. Anderson WEST CAMP- Edward J. Anderson, 71, of Patterson Road, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Weehawken, N.J., on Sept. 17, 1943, to the late Lars and Ethel Larsen. Ed served our nation during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Navy from 1963-67 when he was honorably discharged. He worked for many years with NY Telephone and Verizon as a Lineman. Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus #4563 and the Saugerties American Legion Post #72. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking as part of the Hudson Valley Wood Carving Club.Survivors include his wife, Arline; nephew, Paul (Brenda) Mentz; nieces, Diane (Kevin) Kelly, Theresa Frankin, and Michelle Burns; and sister-in-laws, Patricia (Edmund) Mentz and Gail (Gary) Burns. He was predeceased by his brother, John Anderson. His Funeral Procession will form at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Thence to the St. Mary of the Snow Church for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared on Ed’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 19, 2019