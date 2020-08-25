TILLSON- Edward Koskie (Eddie), 66, of Tillson, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 18, 1954 in Kingston, N.Y.; son of the late Edward Koskie, Sr. and Beatrice L. Clearwater Koskie. At age of 19 he began employment with IBM and continued a truly rewarding career for 39 years. Upon retiring from IBM he dabbled with commercial HVAC projects (Ashley Mechanical, Inc.) and recent technical services (River Valley Radio, Inc.) A longtime avid Amateur Radio Club/Ham Radio member/operator (N2EK) also enjoyed his Corvette, making Homebrew, playing guitar, vacationing, scuba diving and anything and everything NASA. He loved to have good times and laughs....had a blast at Woodstock 94 & 99, loved the visits to Englishtown and weekly trips to Keegan Ales. Surviving are his mother, Beatrice Koskie of Ulster Park; two daughters, Heather Koskie (Linnell Marshall, Jr.) of Kingston, Melanie Koskie (Alex Castro) of High Falls; three grandchildren, Kiana and Cameron Marshall, Adrienne Castro; a nephew, Justin Weitzman of Pennsylvania; two sisters, Deborah Silvestro (Salvatore) of Port Ewen, Patricia Weitzman (Robert) of Panama; and longtime best friend, Paul Jaffer (Helen) of High Falls. Ed was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Diane O'Pray; second wife, Jeanne Batterson-Koskie; and his father, Edward Sr. Memorial visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 1 p.m. following the visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service. Cremation was held privately. Facemasks will be required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Precious Paws, Inc. of NY, www.preciouspawsny.org
or the Ulster County SPCA, www.ucspca.org
, 20 Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com
) http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-koskie