Edward Lee Damrath SAUGERTIES-Edward Lee Damrath died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 surrounded by his family at home. He was 88 years old. Born Oct. 31, 1930 in Hornell, N.Y., he was the son of Leo Damrath and Ervilla “Peggy Donovan Damrath. On Nov. 7, 1953, he married Mary Margaret Stewart. He served in the U.S. Army as an instructor during the Korean War and retired from IBM Kingston where he worked as an engineer. An avid baseball fan and woodsman, his true passion was his family. In addition to his wife Mary, he is survived by five children, Merillee Coon and her husband Michael “Mickey” of Red Hook, N.Y., Edward Lee Damrath, Jr. of Richmond, VA.; Joseph Jay Damrath and his wife Carolyn of Saugerties, N.Y., Michael Jay Damrath and his wife Stacy McGuire of Richmond, Va., and Thomas Allen Damrath of Connelly, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his parents; his stepmother Bertie Damrath; and two siblings, Gerald John Damrath and Leo Allen “ Laddy” Damrath. A Funeral procession will form 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. and then proceed to St. John the Evangelist Parish Center in Centerville, where an 11 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Fr. William Woodruff, Pastor of St. John the Evangelist will officiate. Cremation will follow immediately under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc.. Friends may call Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Main Street, Saugerties. Please offer your condolences for Ed and his family online at www.BuonoFuneralService. com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 26, 2019