PALENVILLE- Edward O. Fuchs of Palenville, N.Y., went to join his wife Helen in Heaven on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2020. Ed was born in Ellenville, N.Y., on Aug. 24,1925 to Fred B. and Therese Meyer Fuchs. On March 24, 1951 He married Helen Prott of Brooklyn N.Y. They lived at Masten Lake for the majority of their married life before moving to Palenville. Ed worked as a linesman, then an engineer for Bell Telephone before his retirement. After his retirement from Bell he worked for Butler Communications overseeing the installation of fiber optic communications cables in the Hudson Valley area. Ed was an Army veteran during World War II. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 1266 of Wurtsboro for 65 continuous years and a past commander of the post. He was active in Meals on Wheels for several years and was always helping others. He was a past member of the Callicoon Fire Department. Ed “fondly” remembered installing the telephone lines and system for the original Woodstock Music Festival. Earlier in his life Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ed was a devoted husband of 66 years and a devoted family man until his passing. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen, and his parents, brother, and sister. Ed is survived by his daughters, Norine (Hansel) Cydrus, Jr., of Circleville, Ohio, and Melody (Daniel) Coughlin of Palenville, N.Y.; his grandchildren: Melissa (Matt) Dennis of Ashville, Ohio, David (Abby) Cydrus of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sarah Cydrus (CJ Whiting) of Westerville, Ohio, Daniel (Amanda) Coughlin, of Palenville, N.Y., Caitlin (Alex) Davis of Cohoes, N.Y., Ed Coughlin of Albany, N.Y., Sean Coughlin of Palenville, N.Y.; step granddaughters, Katrina (Jason) Robinson of Chillicothe, Ohio, Kathryn (Joe Plunkett) Cydrus of Circleville, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Jayden and Olivia Dennis, Maggie and Lydia Coughlin, Brice, Meredith, and Harper Robinson, and Ronnie, Isabelle, and Phoebe Cydrus. Ed is also survived by several Nieces and Nephews. Private services will be held at Traver and Mccurry. In Lieu of Flowers please donate to the American Legion, the Wounded Warriors
, or the Palenville Fire Department. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-o-fuchs