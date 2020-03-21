Home

Loucks Funeral Home Inc
79 N Main St
Ellenville, NY 12428
(845) 647-4343
ELLENVILLE- Edward Paul Altshuler, of Ellenville, N.Y., passed away Feb. 18, 2020 at age 77. He was raised in Sharon, Mass. and went on to become an accomplished musician, studying trumpet with principal players of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. During his career, he performed with a number of Broadway shows, and with opera and ballet companies in the New York City area. After a later move, he was a member of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic for over 20 years. During that time, he also played in Tudor Brass Players of New York, and designed and developed his own line of trumpet mouthpieces, Resonance Brass. Edward's later life included a second career as a guidance counselor at Rondout Valley High School. He is survived by sons, Eric Altshuler and Benjamin Altshuler; a brother, Michael (Myrna); and by Anne Altshuler and Sally Minich. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, Ellenville. Condolences may be sent to Loucks Funeral Home at www.loucksfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-paul-altshuler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2020
