KINGSTON- Edward Singleton, Sr., 82, of Third Avenue, Kingston, died Sunday Jan. 26, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. Please check the funeral home website for full memorial biography. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-singleton-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020