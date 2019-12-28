|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Edward Martin Smith, Sr., known affectionately throughout the community as Tiny, died Friday evening, Dec. 20, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital:Broadway Campus, with his family by his side. Born Dec. 20, 1945 in Chatham, he is the son of the late Alfred and Mildred (Vandemark) Smith. A self-taught professional musician; Tiny played with the Home Cookin' Band from the 70's to the 80's, touring the area and eventually slowing down his gigs to simply play in local area nursing homes. He enjoyed watching football and baseball in his downtime. He worked for many years at the Highland Residential Center as a Youth Division Aide.Surviving are his children; Yolanda Youngblood, Edward Smith, Jr. and his wife Paula, and Maggie Smith all of Kingston and stepson Alim Chestnut of North Carolina. He had a strong, loving passion for his grandchildren Sharess Lyons, Christopher Lyons, Shana Smith, Shaeree Smith, Tenisha Lane, Krystin Smith, Michelle Smith-Hansen, Alicia Smith, Andrez Smith-Vasquez, Darien Smith-Williamson, Willis Williamson, Jr. and Natashia McNabb, Noella Richardson, and twenty six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Jerry Smith and his wife Mary, sisters Leandra Williams and her husband Peyton, and Judy Smith as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Tiny's siblings, Charyee Smith, David Smith, Mildred Herron, Alfred Smith, David Smith, Alvajean Smith predeceased him.Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial service will be held Sunday January 5th, 2019 3:00 PM at the Kings Fire Church, Lake Katrine. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-martin-smith-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 29, 2019