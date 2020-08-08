KINGSTON- Edward Harry Steeger, 96, entered into rest on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Edward was a World War II veteran who served in the Navy and Army. He retired from the Daily Freeman after 30 years of service. He is survived by his nieces, Jan Steeger and Laurie Eigo; nephew, Stanley Brooks; four great-nephews, and one great-niece; five great-great-nephews; and many cousins. His Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Advantage Funeral Home – Hardy Chapel, with Inurnment at Kentucky. Veteran Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Ky. His Memorial Visitation will be held after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-steeger