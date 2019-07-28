|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Edward T. Feeney
1939 - 2019
Hon. Edward
T. Feeney
KINGSTON- The Honorable Edward T. Feeney slipped gently into that Goodnight surrounded by his loving family. Born Jan. 23, 1939, the middle child of Bernard A. Feeney, Sr. and Mary Kathryn Abernethy; he leaves behind his wife of over 56 years, Mary Jane Feeney (nee Reed), and his three children, Courtney R. Feeney of Stone Ridge, N.Y., Kathleen P. Klein of Kingston, N.Y., and Edward D. Feeney (daughter-in-law, Jami-Lynn) of Saugerties, N.Y. He was a devoted grandfather to Kelsey E. Feeney, Mackenzie C. Feeney, and Matthew Deschenes. He was predeceased by both his parents, his older brother, Hon. Bernard A. Feeney, Jr., and his younger twin sister, Kathryn Feeney-Reis. He is now laid to rest beside those he loved, deceased cousins of the Feeney Clan, his dear son-in-law, Michael Klein, and walking with his long-missed and close friends who had pre-deceased him, too numerous to mention.
Ted Feeney, a life-long City of Kingston resident, began his education at St. Mary's School in Kingston, N.Y., and graduated from Kingston High School. He then went on to graduate Fordham University and Albany Law School – where he received his Doctorate of Law. While at Albany Law School he served as president to his senior class. Known as "The Leader," Ted began his life-long legal career at Rusk, Rusk, and Feeney, (from 1963-1974), then formed a lengthy partnership in 1972, with his friend and colleague, The Honorable J. Michael Bruhn, on John Street until 1988. He was law clerk to the Hon. Frank Vogt for close to three years, and in 1982, he was appointed Special City Court Judge in Kingston, by Democratic Mayor Donald Quick (although Feeney was a life-long Republican) until 1994. As part-time judge, he continued to practice law on 214 Fair Street until he was elected full-time City Court Judge in 1994. He ran for the position in 1994 and again in 2000, both times unopposed, and endorsed by city Republicans, Democrats, and Conservatives, and by the Kingston Police Gold Shield Society. His campaign committee included a bipartisan team including former Mayor T.R. Gallo and former Mayor James Sottile, then Alderman-at-Large. Feeney valued people his entire political and professional career as he did in his personal life; and all people, regardless of party, color or religion stood with him. His first campaign motto was "Firm but Fair." Additionally, he served for six years as counsel to former State Assemblyman H. Clark Bell, and was an integral component to Congressman Hamilton Fish, Jr.'s successful election to the United States Congress. Judge Feeney presided over City Court from 1982 up to his retirement in 2007. Never one to stop working, he then went on to become a NYS Judicial Hearing Officer, serving in Ulster and Greene Counties for the next few years until he retired for good.
Ted Feeney was a past member of the Board of Directors of the Kingston Boys and Girls Club, past President of Twaalfskill Country Club, member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, former member of the Kingston Kiwanis Club, and coached Pop Warner Football Program for seven years.
Of all his professional accomplishments, he was most proud of "his baby," The Ulster County Regional Drug Treatment Court created in September, 2001. Feeney believed there was a need for treatment alternatives for repeat non-violent offenders with drug and alcohol problems. Drug Court was designed as an alternative to incarceration which he felt strongly about. His motives behind Drug Court was his deep care for people, and his belief that most addicts and alcoholics should be given a chance to get help and treatment, which included an opportunity to turn their lives around. Feeney received the Founder's Award in 2005 for his leadership in and dedication to his community by The NYS Assembly. Often times, on Halloween, Judge Feeney donned scary or humorous mask while sitting on the bench as he dispensed justice to show his playful side.
Ted was an avid runner before it became fashionable or popular, a self-admitted mediocre golfer and former member of both Twaalfskill Country Club and Wiltwyck Country Club. He was often spotted smoking his cigars and snowshoeing on the links in the wintertime, or running backward wind-sprints uphill throughout the City. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and was Grand Marshall of the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in 2001, a personal honor near and dear to his heart and his fierce Irish Pride. He was a voracious reader, and especially loved poetry. He was a life-long NYS Giants fan supporting his team regardless of how they played. His license plates: 2GIANTS. He played basketball and football until it became imprudent for him to do so. More often than not, he was asked to eulogize many family members and friends within our community, to which, he spent many hours laboring in preparing to capture the essence of the departed's soul. He held great affection for his dogs, Spartacus and Jasper. Without question, the absolute love and joy of his life was his wife, his children, his grandchildren and spending time with his extended Feeney and Reed families. Ted Feeney was so dedicated to improving the City of Kingston which he loved almost as much as his family. He spent his life, his career and his personal time investing in our community and more importantly its people. He leaves behind an indelible imprint on all Kingstonians from every walk of life. He will always be remembered as a man of honor, integrity, compassion and loyalty. Ted was our greatest privilege.
The family wishes to acknowledge the invaluable and compassionate care of Ulster County Chapter of Hospice. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to this wonderful organization at 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. The Feeney family will receive family and friends on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral procession will form Wednesday 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church. Burial in the Feeney family plot will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Daily Freeman on July 28, 2019