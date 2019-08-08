|
Edward T. Reynolds HUDSON- Edward T. Reynolds, 52, of Joslen Blvd. died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Oceanside, N.Y., on Aug. 30, 1966, to Edward and Roberta Solitto Reynolds. Survivors include his sister, Debra Fornicola, and brothers, Dennis and Daniel Dempsey. His Funeral Procession will form 10 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Procession will continue to Blue Mountain Cemetery for burial. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 9, 2019