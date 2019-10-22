|
KINGSTON- Edward W. Hoffmann, 98, of Kingston died on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus.Born in the Bronx; Ed was the son of the late William and Sophia Heinz Hoffmann. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during World War II. Ed was the supervisor of Quality Control for Huck International in Kingston, retiring after 45 years of service in 1984. Ed was a member of the American Legion (National) and former membership chairman of AARP Chapter 975.Ed was a Jack of All Trades. He could design and build anything, from additions on his home, to boat docks around Hubbard Lake to picnic tables and outdoor furniture. He was an accomplished gardener and would spend hours tending his garden yielding a bountiful harvest. Ed was a small engine mechanic, considered an expert by his peers on anything related to machining during his 45 year career.After his retirement, Ed and Lorraine enjoyed traveling, becoming “snowbirds” wintering in St. Petersburg Beach, Fla.Ed was a lifelong New York Giants fan.Ed is survived by his two daughters, Joyce Lane of Kingston, and Debra Cahill and her husband Brian Cahill of Kingston; six grandchildren: Kerry Demers, Ken Pillsworth, Jr., Christopher Lane, Marissa VanDenburgh, John Davide, Jr., and Emily Cahill-Markowitz; and six great-grandchildren, Troy, Leah, Peyton, Adam, Jeremiah, and Ethan. Several nieces and nephews also survive.In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Lorraine Finn Hoffmann; two daughters, Alice Feazel and Janice Palicia; two brothers, William Hoffmann and James Hoffmann; one sister, Olive Hoffmann-Regan; and two great-grandchildren, Ann and Henry VanDenburgh.There will be a memorial service on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, Kingston, N.Y. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.Online condolences can be left for Ed’s family by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-w-hoffmann
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 23, 2019