SAUGERTIES- Edwina L. Utter, 67, of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Kingston. She was born in Sussex, N.J., to the late Frank Adam and Dolores (Decker) Riley. Edwina was also preceded in death by her daughter, Stacy Utter and siblings, George and Dolores Riley. “Nan” Edwina was an amazing wife who enjoyed playing cards and having a cup of coffee with her husband. She was a great mother, loving grandmother and proud great-grandmother who loved to crochet, bake, paint and craft. Her favorite thing was being with her family, enjoying summers full of wheel chair races, and barbequing. She enjoyed teaching and watching her amazing grandkids, who she adored, grow and was proud to hang out with them. Nan was one of a kind, This spunky, sassy, beautiful, unbelievably kind woman will never be forgotten. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth P. Utter at home; their son, Kenneth R. Utter of Kingston; siblings, Frank Riley, Roy Riley of Kingston, Kathleen Riley of Florida, and Patricia Beaton of Georgia; grandchildren, Anthony and Brandon Utter, Catie Lane, Cheyenne, Jennifer and Joseph Gilbert, III; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. Cremation will be at the convenience of the family. In the interest of public safety and in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required at all times and guests may be limited in the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edwina-l-utter