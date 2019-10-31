|
|
ACCORD- Egle Soave Witcher, 72, of Accord, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her family and friends.She was born in Castelnuovo-Belbo (Asti), Italy, on March 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Biagio and Maria Soave. She emigrated to New York City as a teenager. There she graduated from Cathedral High School and later began her working career as a file clerk and translator for the Federal Bureau of Investigations. On June 20, 1969 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, she married her late husband, Vann Leigh Witcher. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Woodstock, N.Y., where they started a family and began their many adventures together. While working and raising a family, Egle proudly achieved her goal of obtaining an Associate’s Degree from Ulster County Community College. Thereafter she spent decades working with school children and their families as a social worker for the Ulster County BOCES program. After retirement, she was an avid gardener and spent much time with her husband enjoying Chesapeake Bay sunset’s at their second home in Cape Charles, VA. Above all her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family and doting on her five grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Vanessa Witcher of Accord, Nicolette Witcher and her husband Timothy Davey of New York City; her sisters, Renata Terzolo of Como, Italy, and Angela Astolfi and her husband Gianfranco of Rockaway, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Benjamin Leigh Witcher, Vann Christopher Davey, Karalynn Maria Witcher, Teagan Rose Davey, and Addison Ruth Davey; and her nieces, Rossella and Mariagrazia Terzolo, Nadia Garcia, and Loredana Lopez; as well as many other dear family members.Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Sunday Nov. 3, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a time for the sharing of remembrances starting at 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 160 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Burial will follow in Woodstock Cemetery, Woodstock, N.Y. A tribute for Egle can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/egle-soave-witcher
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 1, 2019