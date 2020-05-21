OLIVEBRIDGE- Eileen (Phelan) Monarch “Chickie” of Olivebridge, N.Y., died May 19, 2020 at home after battling a long illness at 83 years of age. Eileen was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1936 to William Phelan and Marion (Glennon). Eileen raised her family in Queens, N.Y., before becoming a long-time resident of Olivebridge, N.Y. Eileen loved Elvis Presley, to cook and do ceramics, which she also taught for some time. Eileen is survived by her children, Michelle of Stone Ridge, James of Kingston, William of Olivebridge, and Paula (Louis) of Gallupville; her sister, Regina (McGrane);her brother, James; her five grandchildren; and her nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Donald (Bobby); her sister, Mary Anne (Mannie); her brother, William; and her nephews, William Jr. and Donald Phelan. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hudson Valley Hospice for Eileen’s care over the last couple of years. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private and a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen’s memory can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. Donations can also be made via this link: https://www.hvhospice.org/donate-now/#Donate. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com). http://www.lastingmemories.com/eileen-phelan-monarch
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 21 to May 22, 2020.