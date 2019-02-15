|
|
Elaine Francis Hegstetter (Rowe) RED HOOK- Elaine Francis Hegstetter (Rowe), 84, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, with her family by her side. Born on May 13, 1934 in Astoria Queens; she was the daughter of the late Albert Rowe and Grace (Michelucci) Rowe. An only child Elaine had many lifelong friends and six cousins she thought of as her sisters. Elaine married James Hegstetter on Oct. 18, 1959 in Hicksville, N.Y., and he survives at home. After graduation from high school, Elaine attended secretarial school and worked as an executive secretary at CBS for Walter Cronkite and then as an executive secretary for Adam Young Advertising. Elaine selflessly and lovingly raised four children and took care of her mother and in-laws. After her family moved to upstate New York, she was active in the Women’s Club and became the Personnel Manager at Montgomery Ward where she worked for 20 years. After retirement, Elaine became an avid reader and enjoyed her daily puzzles. She will always be remembered for her devout Catholic faith, her loving spirit, her sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jim Hegstetter; four children, Jim (Rebecca) Hegstetter of Red Hook, N.Y., Jill (Ned) Dennin of Gilbertsville, Pa., Tom (Theresa) Hegstetter of Kennesaw, Ga., and Lynn (Jeff) Kuehn of Kingston, N.Y.; and her 12 grandchildren, Mark, Craig, Nikki, Scott, Emily, Laura, Jeffrey, Kyle, Grace, Grant, Marisa, and Jamie. A viewing will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Burnett & White Funeral Home, 7461 South Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y., 12571. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Christopher’s Roman Catholic Church, 7411 South Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. Burial will be at Red Church Cemetery in Tivoli, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tivoli Free Library, 86 Broadway, Tivoli, N.Y., 12583. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 17, 2019