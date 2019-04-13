Home

Elaine G. Levine Obituary
Elaine G. Levine KINGSTON-Elaine G. Levine, 89, of Kingston, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of the late Isadore and Helen Friedman Greenberg. A 1951 graduate of Mt. Sinai Nursing School, Elaine worked as an R.N. in the operating and emergency rooms and in private duty at Kingston and Benedictine Hospitals. Elaine was the manager of Tri-Cities Nursing Agency and a volunteer with Big Brother Big Sister and worked at Hospice. Elaine is survived by four children: Deborah Lawrence (Glen), David, Amee Peterson (Warren) and Abigail Reip (Dennis), grandchildren Mary and Eric Lawrence, Nathan and Hannah Levine, Sarah and Scott Peterson, Alison, Brian and Suzanne Reip. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents and siblings Bobbi and Ron, Elaine was predeceased by her husband Edward of 64 years who passed in 2016. A funeral service will be held at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Avenue, Kingston on Wednesday, April 17th at 11 a.m. with Rabbi Yael Romer of Congregation Emanuel, officiating. Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetery Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family request that memorial donations be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL, 36104 or , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Mass. 02241-7005. Online condolences may be left for the family of Elaine by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 15, 2019
