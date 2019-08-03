|
|
Elaine Macenka HURLEY- Elaine Macenka, 87, of Sheryl Street, died at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Born in Coaldale, Pa., Oct. 25, 1931; she is the daughter of the late Francis X. and Helen (Markovich) Tucker. She grew up in Lansford, Pa. On April 21, 1956 she married Theodore J. Macenka; career opportunities brought them from Maine to the Hudson Valley where they made a home in Hurley. Her family was always the center of her life and she filled her time as an active volunteer. Elaine was a Cub Scout Den Mother and worked in The CCD Office at Saint Joseph’s School. She was a proud volunteer of The Benedictine Auxiliary for over 28 years. She loved cooking and baking, Eastern European specialties, American comfort food and Christmas cookies were some of her favorites. Known to many as kind hearted and “the nicest person any one could meet,” her warmth, humor and generosity were contagious. Surviving in addition to her husband Ted, are two children, son Mark J. Macenka, and his wife Lisel of Brookline, Mass., and daughter, Dru Macenka of Hurley, N.Y.; grandchildren: Isabel, Caleb, Elizabeth, and Catherine Macenka.; and grand-dog, Silver. Nephew, Michael, and niece, Tammy Macenka, also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph’s Church at a later date. www.jvleahyfh.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 4, 2019