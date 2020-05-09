KINGSTON- It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Elaine Patricia (nee Spencer) Butani on April 13, 2020. She left us while sleeping peacefully at Golden Hill Nursing Home in Kingston, N.Y. A beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, Elaine recently celebrated her 101st birthday. Elaine was born on March 8, 1919 in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., to William and Josephine Spencer. Following the early death of her mother, Elaine was raised by her grandmother Maude Byrnes, who was employed as head of wardrobe at Astoria Studios in New York. Elaine graduated from the New York City Art School and was hired by a newspaper to draw figure illustrations featured in fashion segments. During World War II Elaine traded in her drafting table and worked at a munitions plant, joining the ranks of thousands of patriotic "Rosies" in support of the war effort. Shortly after beginning her profession, Elaine met and married her first husband Daniel Gallagher Sr. Together they raised their three children, Elizabeth, Daniel, and Victoria, and settled in the Bayridge neighborhood of Brooklyn. Widowed in 1967, Elaine worked on Wall Street to support her family. There she met her second husband, Kalyan G. Butani. Elaine welcomed his two children, Robert and Priya and loved them as her own. Elaine retired to upstate New York, but upon the untimely death of her daughter Elizabeth, she assumed the care of her grandchildren, Christian and Astrid. She instilled in them a love of lifelong learning, a fearlessness to explore the world, and the resilience to persevere. Elaine was preceded in death by her first husband Daniel Gallagher, Sr.; second husband Kalyan Butani; and children, Elizabeth, Daniel, and Victoria. She is survived by her grandchildren, Christian and Astrid, and one great-grandchild. Internment will be held at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to (charity of choice). http://www.lastingmemories.com/elaine-patricia-butani
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.