KINGSTON- Elaine R. Plonski, 79, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Born Feb. 15, 1941 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Frank "Dutch" and Marion (Fischang) Hafer. Elaine worked in the beauty industry for a short time, before beginning her career at Charles River Laboratories, where she worked for over 20 years. She also worked at Kingston High School, serving food to the students where she was known as the "sandwich lady." She loved ceramics, she was quite talented with arts and crafts. She enjoyed cooking and baking, Sunday drives and camping. Surviving are her children, Robin Borba and her husband Henry of California, Stacy Weaver and her late husband Joe of Florida, John Plonski and his wife Robyn of Florida, Toni Brown and her husband Big Al of Hurley, Terri Bishop and her husband Kevin of Lisbon, and Casey Plonski (Charley) of Kingston. A brother, Frank Hafer, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew also survive. Elaine's husband John predeceased her in 1992 and a grandson Jonathan Plonski died previously as well. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A funeral home service will take place at 12 noon. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. Burial to follow in Rosendale Plains Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elaine-plonski