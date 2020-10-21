WOODSTOCK-Elaine Todd Koren, 96, of Woodstock and Manhattan died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home in Manhattan. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Beatrice Kurland. Elaine was an amazing woman who lived life fully. She was a painter, writer, musician and, for many decades, was a Guidance Counselor in the NYC schools. In addition to short stories, she authored, "Suzanne of Love and Art" a biographical novel that describes the dazzling life of Suzanne Valadon, who was the mistress of Renoir and Toulouse-Lautrec. Her most recent book, "Minor Incident" is a memoir of her life at age 20, in 1944 in Woodstock, NY. It chronicles a terrible bicycle accident that happened to her at the height of World War II. People who met Elaine, remembered her passion. honesty, and laughter, she laughed with her entire body. Elaine is survived by her husband, Murray Koren of Manhattan and Woodstock, NY. Elaine married Murray 58 years ago, and they have been in love ever since. Murray always said that she looked just like the woman he fell in love with many years ago. She is also survived by her two children, Michael Koren of Durham, NC and Lori Todd and her partner, Rob Katz of Chapel Hill, NC. One granddaughter, Sara Koren-Herve, also survives. In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by brother, Sheldon Kurland. A graveside service will be held for Elaine at the Woodstock Artists Cemetery on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM, with Rabbi Zoe Zak, officiating. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Elaine with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Elaine by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/elaine-todd-koren