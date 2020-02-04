|
TOWN OF ULSTER- Eleanor A. Mazzuca, 89, of the Town of Ulster, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was born May 30, 1930 in Williston Park, N.Y., the daughter of the late Hans and Theresa Clausen. Eleanor was married to the late Alfred R. Mazzuca who passed away in 1992. She was a graduate of Kingston High School and later became one of the first graduates of the KingstonHospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She later worked for Kingston Hospital and Golden Hill for many years where she was known for her kind heart, compassion and concern for her patients. Eleanor was a member WELCA at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, the German culturalorganization Fohrer und Amrumer KU Verein, and the Town of Ulster Senior Citizens. She was an accomplished Pianist who enjoyed performing for family, friends, and for special services at her church. She loved her family, enjoyed her friends and was always willing to help others. She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Ornella) Mazzuca, Robert (Rosalyn) Mazzuca, and Larry (Kimberly) Mazzuca; her siblings, Norman (Bonney) Clausen, and Karin Clausen Posser; six grandchildren, R.J., Jamie, Alfredo, Lorenzo, James, and Skylar; her great-grandson, Denato; as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 104 Wurts St., Kingston, N.Y, 12401, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Kingston, N.Y. A tribute for Eleanor can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-a-mazzuca
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 5, 2020