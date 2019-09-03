|
|
Eleanor M. Sweet CHICHESTER- Eleanor M. Sweet, of Rte. 214 died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, surrounded by family at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Chichester. Born Nov. 7, 1931 to the late Harvey and Flora Ostrander. She would often reminisce about the former Chichester factory and the Shultis farm where she worked as a innkeeper for much of her youth. Eleanor took great pleasure in nature, consistently being outdoors regardless of the season. She and her husband blessed the family with many fond memories including their yearly camping trips to North-South lake, which they continued to do well into their eighties. Her interests also included quilting with her mother and sisters at the former Chichester Weslyan Methodist Church, and traveling across the state for county fairs and country music concerts. Predeceased by her husband of 68 years, George, in October 2018; survivors include a son, Joseph (Veronica) Sweet, three daughters: Carol (Edwin), Karen (Carl), and Peggy (Blair) Benjamin all of Lanesville; a sister, Flora Babcock of Lanesville; nine grandchildren including Cory Sweet of Lanesville who had been caring for her the past 3 months; and several great and great-great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Ostrander; sister, Nellie Lane; granddaughter, Diane Benjamin; and a nephew, Carl Lane. Her Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the E.B. Gormley Funeral Home, Main St. Phoenicia. Interment will follow in the Shandaken Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Eleanor’s Tribute Wall at GormleyFuneral Home.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 5, 2019