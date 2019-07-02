Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Crespino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth A. Crespino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth A. Crespino Obituary
Elizabeth A. Crespino TOWN OF ULSTER- Elizabeth A. Crespino, 85, of Sunrise Park, Town of Ulster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was a daughter of John and Blanche Shader Celuch. A lifelong resident of Kingston, she is survived by her three children, Pam Gilbert, Scott Crespino, and Jeff Crespino, as well as one grandson. Funeral services will be private with a Mass to be held at a later date. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the Crespino Family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Elizabeth’s family by visiting www.simpsongaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now