Elizabeth A. Crespino TOWN OF ULSTER- Elizabeth A. Crespino, 85, of Sunrise Park, Town of Ulster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was a daughter of John and Blanche Shader Celuch. A lifelong resident of Kingston, she is survived by her three children, Pam Gilbert, Scott Crespino, and Jeff Crespino, as well as one grandson. Funeral services will be private with a Mass to be held at a later date. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the Crespino Family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for Elizabeth’s family by visiting www.simpsongaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019