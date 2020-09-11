SARASOTA, FLA.- Elizabeth A. “Betty Ann” Millonig died peacefully on Aug. 20, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla. Born on March 27, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Elizabeth F. O’Brien. Betty Ann was born in Saugerties, but grew up in Miami Beach, Fla. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School in Miami Beach and graduated in 1953. It was at St. Pat’s that she discovered her lifelong love of music, learning the piano and singing in the choir. Betty Ann pursued music for most of her life, continuing to play the piano, making sure her four daughters took piano lessons, learning to play the guitar and organ, and singing in the church choirs where she was a parishioner, including at St. Mary’s of the Snow. Although Betty Ann lived in several places during her life, Saugerties was always very special to her. She spent most of her summers in Saugerties while she was growing up, staying with close family friends the Hennigans. It was where she spent her early adulthood, raised her family, and made her home in retirement with her husband, Henry F. Millonig. When she was starting out, Betty Ann worked at Bell Telephone, first in Miami Beach, and then in Kingston. In the late seventies, she earned a secretarial certificate at Ulster County Community College. She moved to Tarrytown, N.Y., to begin her life with Henry and found a job at Carafiello Diehl & Associates in Irvington, N.Y. She worked as an executive secretary there for over 15 years. Upon retirement in 1994, she and Henry moved to Saugerties. Although they loved their home on Market Street, in 2004 they decided that a move to a warmer climate was in order. They moved to Palm Coast, Fla., where they lived for 10 years. They have lived in Sarasota in recent years. Betty Ann is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Henry F. Millonig of Sarasota, Fla.; her four daughters, Colleen Cox of Wynantskill, N.Y., Maureen (Randy Schubert) Cox of Olean, N.Y., Meggin (John Cassidy) Cox of Saugerties, N.Y., and Sharon Cox of Farmington, Conn. Betty Ann was predeceased by her brothers, John and Thomas O’Brien, and her son Patrick Michael Cox. The family would like to thank Consulate Health Care of Sarasota for the excellent care that Betty Ann received while she was a resident there. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s of the Snow Church at 36 Cedar Street, Saugerties, on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts, Saugerties. The family suggests that donations may be made in Betty Ann’s name to either the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Ill., 60601, or to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Mich., 49221. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
