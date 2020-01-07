|
|
ROSENDALE- It is with deep sadness and many tears that our family shares with you the passing of our dear Oma, Elizabeth Anna Harris, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Her sweet presence, genuine words of kindness, persistent and enduring love, made a better place and she will be so missed. Her patience, forgiveness and endurance will be long remembered.She was loved and cherished by many, including her parents, William and Maria Altheimer; her brother and sisters, Hilmar, Maria, and Isolde Altheimer; husband, Donald Harris; son, Peter and his wife Malinda Jentsch; nieces and nephew, Maryellen, Barbara, and Robert Hassett; grandchildren, Grace, Ella, Hudson, and Steffen; grandnieces; and many friends over the years.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 10 a.m.Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1017 Keator Ave., Rosendale, N.Y., 12472, where flowers and donations can also be sent. Inurnment will follow the Mass at St. Peter's Cemetery, Rosendale. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc.,Rosendale is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-anna-harris
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 8, 2020