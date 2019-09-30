|
GARDINER- In loving memory of Elizabeth Anne Rock born on Oct. 3, 1959; daughter of Mildred and Frederick Krahn and sister to Ricky Krahn had passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 after fighting a long year of a glioblastoma tumor. Elizabeth (Liz or Besty) had married her amazing loving husband David Rock on June 20, 1987 on their property in Gardnier, N.Y., with a beautiful view of the Wallkill river. Liz and Dave met at a social event near the Hicksville N.Y. Fire Department.Liz and David have three beautiful children, Heather (31), Michael (27), and Julianna (21); and Liz has four beautiful grandchildren, Jacqueline Marie, Hayden Mitchell, Logan Thomas, and Matthew Genaro. She loved her family so much and did everything she could to show love and affection to everyone. Liz was loving to others who weren't just family members she did everything she could to put a smile on your face. Liz was so loving to others she had been an EMT and a firefighter for years then she became an employee at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, N.Y., for 10 years as an insurance representative. She was an amazing woman to all and she will never be forgotten.Please come celebrate Elizabeth's life with our family on Oct. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. for a BBQ (Liz's request) at 262 Forest Glen Rd. extension, New Paltz, N.Y., 12561 to remember the loving sister, wife, mother, and friend was to all. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-anne-rock
