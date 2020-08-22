1/
Elizabeth B. Dwyer
PORT EWEN- Elizabeth B. Dwyer, age 89, died Aug. 21, 2020 at Port Ewen, N.Y. Born the only child to Catherine A. Drews (d. 1954) and Henry T. Bodmann (d. 1933), in Salinas, CA, she grew up in St. Paul, MN. She wed James F. Dwyer in 1959 and relocated to Kingston, NY. Her mother’s brother, John P. Drews (d. 1974), was a close relative and a grandfather figure to her children. She was predeceased by her husband, James F. Dwyer and her daughter, Anne E. Dwyer. She is survived by her children, Joan A. Dwyer, James J. Dwyer (Anna) and John D. Dwyer (Ruth), and her grandchildren, Leila, Ivan, Max and Moly. She was a devoted wife and mother and was loved very much. Elizabeth earned a degree in dietetics from St. Catherine University. She worked as a dietician at several hospitals and human services organizations over the years. A Wake will be held Monday, August 24 th from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church at 11:00 am on August 25 th will be followed by interment in Montrepose Cemetery. In the interest of public safety and in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required at all times and guests may be limited. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-b-dwyer

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
