|
|
SAUGERTIES- Elizabeth C. “Betty” Kellerhouse, 89, of Main St. died Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center. Born March 22, 1931 in Highland she was the daughter of the late Willaim and Mary Wilkow Simpson. Betty was a Saugerties resident for many years, she worked at the Kingston Hospital in the Housekeeping Dept. and in later years worked as a home health aide until her retirment. For the past 27 years she was a resident of Saugerties Better Community Housing. Betty was a fun loving person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband, Fred, Sr.; a grandson, Normand Ducas; and son-in-law, Tom Kelly; survivors include five children: Frederick (Ellie) Kellerhouse of Rochester, William (Amy) Kellerhouse of Rosendale, Charlotte Kelly, Helena (Donnie Whipple) Ducas and Robert Kellerhouse all of Saugerties. Five sisters: Marion Kruppa, Wilhelmina Simpson, Bonnie Perkins, Mary Hart, and Lorraine Jackson;14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a dear friend, Lee Quirk. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In the interest of public safety and mandates by the Governor of NYS, her service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with Betty's family on her Tribute Wall at seamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-c-kellerhouse
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 9, 2020