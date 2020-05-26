SAUGERTIES-Dr. Elizabeth J. Clark, 75, of Rivka Rd. died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born Aug. 26, 1944 in Brownwood, Texas the daughter of the late William and Helen Kauffman Johns. An author, speaker and hope advocate Dr. Clark was a health care professional who worked extensively with cancer survivors, those facing life-challenging illnesses, and those struggling with loss and grief. Dr. Clark grew up in Lock Haven, Pa. She has multiple degrees from the University of Pittsburgh, the University of North Carolina and Wartburg College. She served as CEO of the National Association of Social workers for over a decade and was a member of the Academy of Certified Social Workers, the National Academies of Practice, and the International work group on Death, Dying and Bereavement. She was an avid reader who loved travel, pansies, zebras, crows, the moon, pine trees and ferns. She led a very full, interesting and happy life. She survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas L. Clark, Jr., a son, Thomas (Susan) Clark of Framingham, Mass., two daughters, Stacey (Richard) Ruby of Glasco and Krista (Gordon) Clark of Schodack Landing, NY. Two brothers, William and Edward Johns both of Pa. Six grandchildren: Sarah and Rachel York, Clancy and Tommy Clark, Kelsey Reed and Max Autenrieth and several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Jodun. Her services will be held privately. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to NCCS, the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship, in Silver Springs, Md. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Streets, Saugerties, N.Y. Expressions of condolence may be shared with Dr. Clark’s family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome http://www.lastingmemories.com/dr-elizabeth-clark
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 26 to May 27, 2020.