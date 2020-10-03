SAWKILL-Elizabeth H. Malone, 89, of Sawkill Road died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born June 29, 1931 in the Bronx, she is the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (Schwenk) Schraudner. A graduate of the Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Bronx, Betty worked on Wall Street prior to her marriage and move upstate. On June 30, 1956 she married the late Donald J. Malone at St. Ann's Church in Sawkill. She worked at IBM in Kingston in the accounting department before retiring to raise and care for her family. She enjoyed caring and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her three daughters, Elizabeth A. Malone (Frank Messina) of Shokan, Mary Langton (Harry) of Saugerties, Suzanne Fairley (Tim) of Kingston, three sons, Donald J Malone ll (Rhonda), of Saugerties, James F. Malone (Patty Miller) of Kingston Thomas P. Malone (Lulu) of Manhattan. Eight grandchildren Donny, Garrett, Lucas, Ashley, Sean, Emily, Kyra and Cameron; a sister Virginia Cosgrove of Ulster Park as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. Betty was predeceased by her loving husband, Donald J. Malone died in October of 2004. Sisters Rita McTigue and Frances Baker and step siblings Irene Roinick and William Carroll died previously as well. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine Labouree Church. Inunrment St. Ann's Cemetery, Sawkill.- http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-h-malone