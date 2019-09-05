|
|
Elizabeth Hoffman NEWBURGH- Elizabeth Hoffman, 92, of Newburgh, entered into rest on Sept. 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Gastringer) Decker, she was born Sept. 28, 1926 in Bushnellsville, N.Y. Betty was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Jersey City, N.J. She worked for Aircraft Manufacturing Company, N.J., making crankcases for B-29 bombers during World War II; and also worked at Beech Knoll Club, Woodland Valley. Survivors include her sister, Lillian Kelly; her children: Ralph W. (Lana) Hoffman, COL Steven S. (Joyce) Hoffman, Lance D. (Doreen) Hoffman, and Fern L. Hoffman; grandchildren: Aurora L. (Denny) Shoopman, Joey (Linden) Hoffman, Amy (Nate) Diaz, Steffen Hoffman, Jessica M. Hoffman, Jennifer G. Hoffman; one stepgrandson, Raphael (Kara) Menahem; and loving nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph A. Hoffman; her sister, Dorothy Pecararo; grandson, Travis W. Hoffman; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales, 109 Main St., Phoenicia, N.Y., 12464. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Rt. 28, Allaben, N.Y. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 7, 2019