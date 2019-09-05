Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Hoffman Obituary
Elizabeth Hoffman NEWBURGH- Elizabeth Hoffman, 92, of Newburgh, entered into rest on Sept. 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Gastringer) Decker, she was born Sept. 28, 1926 in Bushnellsville, N.Y. Betty was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Jersey City, N.J. She worked for Aircraft Manufacturing Company, N.J., making crankcases for B-29 bombers during World War II; and also worked at Beech Knoll Club, Woodland Valley. Survivors include her sister, Lillian Kelly; her children: Ralph W. (Lana) Hoffman, COL Steven S. (Joyce) Hoffman, Lance D. (Doreen) Hoffman, and Fern L. Hoffman; grandchildren: Aurora L. (Denny) Shoopman, Joey (Linden) Hoffman, Amy (Nate) Diaz, Steffen Hoffman, Jessica M. Hoffman, Jennifer G. Hoffman; one stepgrandson, Raphael (Kara) Menahem; and loving nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph A. Hoffman; her sister, Dorothy Pecararo; grandson, Travis W. Hoffman; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales, 109 Main St., Phoenicia, N.Y., 12464. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery, Rt. 28, Allaben, N.Y. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now