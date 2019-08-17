|
Elizabeth Hunter Yates NORTH CAROLINA-Elizabeth Hunter Yates, 73, of Pilot Mountain, passed unexpectedly on Aug. 14, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 1, 1946 to the late Rev. C. Pershing and Minnie Louise Denman Hunter. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 52 years, William Yates and a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Audrey Yates. A memorial service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church in Kingston, N.Y., 12401, on Sept. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. As a lover of animals, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Surry Animal Rescue in Elizabeth’s memory at surryanimalrescue.org or Surry Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 981, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 19, 2019