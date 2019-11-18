|
|
KINGSTON- Elizabeth (Betty) Nordstrom passed away peacefully early Saturday morning in her sleep at the age of 85. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who created a loving home and family in the city of Kingston where she lived happily with her husband, Carl Nordstrom, who passed away in 1999. She glowed with absolute pride and joy as she told anyone and everyone about her beloved family’s achievements. Nothing made her happier than watching the seeds of the beautiful lives and families that she had planted as they grew from her children and grandchildren. She shared something special with each and every one of them, whether it was sharing memories of her husband, her love of Mickey Mouse, Betty Boop, films, certain books or romantic comedies. They were all very special connections that will resonate for years to come. Betty is survived by her sister, Nancy Cullum Posharow; children, Christopher Nordstrom, David Nordstrom, Kathy Nordstrom, Rose Ostrander, and Carl Nordstrom, Jr., along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, all of whom will carry on her stories and memories with them all their lives. Many thanks also to the staff of the New Paltz Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where Elizabeth spent the last few years. She was well loved and taken care of by all the staff. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. with Rev. Charles Stickley officiating. Inurnment will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Columbarium http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-nordstrom
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 19, 2019