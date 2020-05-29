KINGSTON-Elizabeth A. Williams, formerly of Yosman Towers, passed away peacefully May 23, 2020 at her daughters home in Ulster Park surrounded by family. Betty worked for many years at Benedictine Hospital as a mental heath technician. She also enjoyed bowling, trips to the casino and BINGO. Most of all she loved spending time with all her grandchildren from youngest to oldest. Surviving are her loving daughter's Laura (Cleon) Robinson and Michelle Hayes, and her loving sister Madeline Madison. Also her three grandchildren: Paul (Kimberly) Crawford, Katelyn (Chris) Duffy and Brandon Robinson and her Four great-grandchildren: Colin Crawford, Jacob, Kennedy and Gavin Duffy. and Goddaughter MaryJean Wood. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She is predeceased by her parents Laura and Clayton Cadden, her brother, Fred Cadden, twin brother Jack Cadden, as well as sisters Janice Cadden and Faith Harnen. Elizabeth was previously married to Nelson (Dutch) Williams, with whom she shared many good times over the years. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. The family would also like to thank Hospice for their care and compassion. A celebration will be held at a later date at The Town of Esopus Methodist Church. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-a-williams
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 29 to May 31, 2020.