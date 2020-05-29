Elizabeth Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON-Elizabeth A. Williams, formerly of Yosman Towers, passed away peacefully May 23, 2020 at her daughters home in Ulster Park surrounded by family. Betty worked for many years at Benedictine Hospital as a mental heath technician. She also enjoyed bowling, trips to the casino and BINGO. Most of all she loved spending time with all her grandchildren from youngest to oldest. Surviving are her loving daughter's Laura (Cleon) Robinson and Michelle Hayes, and her loving sister Madeline Madison. Also her three grandchildren: Paul (Kimberly) Crawford, Katelyn (Chris) Duffy and Brandon Robinson and her Four great-grandchildren: Colin Crawford, Jacob, Kennedy and Gavin Duffy. and Goddaughter MaryJean Wood. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She is predeceased by her parents Laura and Clayton Cadden, her brother, Fred Cadden, twin brother Jack Cadden, as well as sisters Janice Cadden and Faith Harnen. Elizabeth was previously married to Nelson (Dutch) Williams, with whom she shared many good times over the years. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. The family would also like to thank Hospice for their care and compassion. A celebration will be held at a later date at The Town of Esopus Methodist Church. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-a-williams

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved