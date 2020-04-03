|
KINGSTON- Ellen Dubin, 93, of Kingston and recently of Tenafly, N.J., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. Born on Oct. 5, 1926 in Kingston; she was a daughter of the late Isaac and Jeanette Kaplan Kunst, and sister of the late Faith Kunst Ziff. She and her loving late husband of 60 years, Milton J. Dubin, provided a caring and beautiful upbringing for our family. As well respected, talented, and successful as Ellen was at her profession as an interior designer, she was held in the highest regard as a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, daughter-in-law, and friend. She also devoted time to her synagogue -- Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley -- its Sisterhood, Hadassah, and Youth Aliyah. She loved spending time with her wide circle of friends playing golf and bridge and going for long walks, and she was the consummate hostess who so enjoyed entertaining at home. Her greatest pride was her family to whom she was devoted; as wife to Milton, as mother to her children, David Dubin and his wife Nancy of New York City, and Brian Dubin and his wife Fran Curtis of New York City, and as grandmother to her adored grandson, Michael Dubin. She is also survived her niece, Gayle Ziff Aaronson, and her nephew, William Ziff, and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Over a life spanning 11 distinct decades, Ellen was elegant inside and out. Her kindness to strangers was consistently generous. We will all miss her, and her great spirit will fortunately continue to live in all of our hearts and minds. A private graveside service will be held in Montrepose Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Congregation Emanuel, 243 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Ellen by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ellen-dubin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 4, 2020