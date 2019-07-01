|
|
Ellen M. Doody KINGSTON- Ellen M. Doody, 77, of Kingston died peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Kingston. Born Sept. 1, 1941 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Frederick W. and Ellen (Long) Leverenz. A graduate of the Benedictine School of Nursing; Ellen was a nursing supervisor at Golden Hill Nursing Home in Kingston. She also enjoyed collecting antiques and dolls. As well as playing cards with friends and listening to country music. Surviving are her daughters, Karen Brocco and her husband Thomas of Kingston, and Janice Bruck and her husband Michael of Tennessee; and grandchildren, Jennifer Marie and Abigail Alexa Brocco, Nicole Sagazie and her husband Jed of Saugerties, Jordyn and Michael John Bruck. Two nieces, Denise Brown of Florida and Tara Bennett of Connecticut, and one nephew, Tyson Bennett of Massachusetts, also survive. Her sister Linda Craig died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, www.jvleahyfh.com. An inurnment in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association: 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Pougkeepsie, N.Y., 12601.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 2, 2019