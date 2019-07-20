|
Ellen Pilviste Spada KINGSTON-Ellen Pilviste Spada, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019, at the age of 100. She was born on a small farm outside Tallinn, Estonia, on Aug. 8, 1918. After spending several years in Germany, she made Kingston, N.Y., her home in 1950. On Dec. 5, 1954, Ellen Pilviste married Michael R. Spada, the co-owner of Spada’s Sport Shop. Ellen and Mike celebrated 57 wonderful years together. Ellen is survived by her loving daughter-in-law Christa Scheel, two loving granddaughters, Beatrix (Trixi) Scheel and Susanne Stephani, three great-grandchildren, Jan Eric Scheel, Julius Scheel and Danni Stephani and one great-great-grand child, Leano Stephani, all residing in Germany. She is also survived by her niece, Piret Randma of Tallinn, Estonia. She will be remembered by her many loving nieces and nephews residing in New York and elsewhere in the United States. Ellen will also be fondly remembered and missed by her devoted friends of over 50 years, Jeanne and Joe Sills. Ellen was predeceased by her husband Michael R. Spada, her parents Alexander and Julia Pilviste, two siblings, and her beloved son Gerd Scheel. Known for her impeccable sense of style and love for make-up and all things beautiful, Ellen always looked her best. She was a loyal and devoted wife and homemaker whose passion for flowers, gardening and baking made for a warm and attractive home. She was an excellent seamstress whose finely detailed work was sought after and admired. Ellen and “Mikey” were happiest spending time together at home, which they proudly referred to as “Our Ponderosa”. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Ellen decided she would have no formal memorial service or public funeral arrangements. She will be buried together with Mikey at St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery in Barclay Heights, N.Y. Together again and for eternity is how they wish to be remembered.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 21, 2019