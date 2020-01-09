|
KINGSTON- Ellsworth Lowell Johnson, 92, a longtime resident of Kingston, joined his wife Emily A. Johnson in heaven on Jan. 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Ellsworth was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a friend to those in need, and a servant to his community.Ellsworth worked as an electrical engineer at IBM in Kingston for more than 40 years, where he received an Inventor's Award and was awarded several patents. Ellsworth served with the Merchant Marines during World War II, and served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ellsworth graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology. While in school, he worked fulltime at a local radio station maintaining their broadcast equipment. He is also an alumnus of Roberts Wesleyan College.Ellsworth served as President of the Kingston Lion's Club and was active in their mission to the visually impaired. He was a member of the Kingston Board of Water Commissioners, and also served on the Kingston City School Board during the construction of Miller Junior High School. Ellsworth was an active member of Grace Community Evangelical Free Church, serving as Treasurer for many years. Ellsworth was an amateur ham radio operator, responding in times of crisis to transmit messages around the world. He installed a 50-foot radio tower by his home.Ellsworth is predeceased by his wife, Emily Johnson; his parents, Emil and Mildred Johnson of Falconer, N.Y.; and his sister, Carol Andersen of Michigan. Ellsworth is survived by his children: Linda Terner, Laura (Brian) Decker, Bruce (Nancy) Johnson, Brian Johnson, Louise Johnson, and Robin Li (Matthew Harvey); his grandchildren: Jeff (Carly) Decker, Margaret (Victoria) Decker, David Terner, Jon (Julia) Terner, Eric Johnson, and Matthew Johnson; five great-grandchildren; and his loving helper, Cindy Haun.The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Henry Albrechtsen of the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Hurley. Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Lion's Eye Institute, 1220 New Scotland Road, Albany, N.Y.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
